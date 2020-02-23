Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.2–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $71-71.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.76 million.Appian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.58–0.55 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $14.03 on Friday, reaching $48.65. 5,650,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,014. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Appian has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $63.77.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.39.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,563.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,199,028. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.