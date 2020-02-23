Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.58–0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $296-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.27 million.Appian also updated its FY20 guidance to (0.58-0.55) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $14.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 5,650,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Appian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

