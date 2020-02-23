AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

ATR stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 720,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,285. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,863,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AptarGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after acquiring an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

