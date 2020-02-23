AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.93 EPS.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 720,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

