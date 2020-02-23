AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $111.98. 720,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $126.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Insiders have sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.