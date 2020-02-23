Arqma Tops One Day Volume of $74.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $24,437.00 and $74.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,744,855 coins and its circulating supply is 3,700,312 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

