Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.37–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $138-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.8 million.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 315,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $238.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.