ATBCoin (ATB) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $65,374.00 and $51,083.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,818.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.95 or 0.03876668 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00760149 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

