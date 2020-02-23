ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 39.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $81.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00777975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006839 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

