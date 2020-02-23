Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.2-63.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.34 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.17 EPS.

BAND traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 565,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $90.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a positive rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

