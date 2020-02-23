Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.12)-(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.2-63.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.21 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.17 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 565,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,349. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27.
BAND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.25.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.
