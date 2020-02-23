Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 212.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 213.89 ($2.81).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 252 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 179.62 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 55,407,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.88. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

