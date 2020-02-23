Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bel Fuse an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of BELFB stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.