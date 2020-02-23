Blacer Coin (BLCR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00285900 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016669 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

