BlackCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $12,548.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024990 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006202 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,790,984 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.