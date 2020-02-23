Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. Brady also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brady from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 415,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. Brady has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.