Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.