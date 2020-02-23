Brokerages Anticipate Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.05. Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,802. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,501,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.70. 318,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $113.08 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

