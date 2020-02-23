Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Kirby posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

