Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Nordson posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Nordson’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 108.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 291,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Nordson has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $180.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.