Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. 20,050,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,842,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

