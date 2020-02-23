Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. 20,050,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,842,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.