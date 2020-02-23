Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

NYSE USB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

