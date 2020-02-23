Brokerages Set Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ARAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Aravive stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 187,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,908. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.49. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

