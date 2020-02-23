Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $80.85

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.85.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 1,494,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $163,630,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,814 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $77,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.