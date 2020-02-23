Brokerages Set Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $79.23

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush cut shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

PLCE traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 641,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,367. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Childrens Place’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

