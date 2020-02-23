Brokerages Set Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $124.49

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $119.49. 3,421,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,927,120. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 761,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,106,000 after acquiring an additional 217,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.