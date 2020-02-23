Brokerages Set Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Target Price at $60.33

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 423,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Fortis has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.