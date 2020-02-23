Brokerages Set Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Price Target at GBX 275.54

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.59).

A number of brokerages have commented on GLEN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective (up from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 224.35 ($2.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,056,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

