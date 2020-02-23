Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Price Target at $54.75

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
