Brokerages Set Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.

A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 580.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 895,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

