Brokerages Set Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Target Price at $5.27

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

YRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yirendai during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Yirendai in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Yirendai in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YRD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 196,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,545. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.57.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

