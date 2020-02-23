Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives GBX 245.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.56 ($3.23).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAPC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of LON CAPC traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 242.70 ($3.19). 1,278,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

