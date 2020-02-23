Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.34 for the period. Caretrust REIT also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.32 to $1.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 2,292,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,835. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.65.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

