Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.92 million.Casa Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

