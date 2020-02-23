Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $8.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

CPRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 2,248,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,360. The company has a market cap of $535.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

