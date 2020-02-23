Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 178,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

