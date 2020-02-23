Chemed Co. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $17.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.56. The company had a trading volume of 120,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,350. Chemed has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.49 and its 200 day moving average is $436.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

