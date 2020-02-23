Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 2,156,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.