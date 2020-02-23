Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives $104.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cimpress by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.10. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

