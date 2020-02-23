Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.36. The stock had a trading volume of 496,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.72.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

