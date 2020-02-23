Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,449.67 ($19.07).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,440 ($18.94). The stock had a trading volume of 199,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,509.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,434.86. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

