ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.28 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $2,793.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,861,362,518 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,320,691 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

