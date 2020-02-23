Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post sales of $438.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.58 million to $449.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $403.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $62.84. 243,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

