Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. 3,976,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

