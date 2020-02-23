CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Achieves $450,608.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a market cap of $450,608.00 and $77,677.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

