Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 529 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($6.96).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620.

Shares of Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 540.50 ($7.11). The company had a trading volume of 3,783,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 525.50 ($6.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 496.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Countryside Properties will post 3262.1487963 EPS for the current year.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

