Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $94.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of CR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. 168,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

