Cream Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market cap of $30,579.00 and $14.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.01082660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052004 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00214644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004693 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.