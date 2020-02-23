Crown 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,547.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, Crown has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.94 million and $1,547.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.03879911 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00767662 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,095,635 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit, Braziliex, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.