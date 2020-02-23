CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.
Several research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.
CCI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.06. 3,006,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $168.75.
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
