CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.06. 3,006,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

